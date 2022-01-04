Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Watching Thursday snow chance

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALERT DAY:

  • Thursday (1/6/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SNOW: Watching Thursday snow chances; accumulations are expected
  • COLD: Lows in the single digits and teens Friday and Saturday mornings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny, warmer, and breezy conditions are expected this afternoon. Temperatures are in the 40s this afternoon as the wind gusts near 25 MPH.

Clouds increase overnight, limiting lows to the 30s. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH tonight will also help to keep temperatures on the warmer side.

After a cloudy start to the day, we’ll see more sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures climb into the 40s once again tomorrow. Wind gusts near 20 to 25 MPH likely throughout the day. Additional clouds roll in Wednesday night ahead of our Thursday system. Temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s Wednesday night.

Accumulating snow is expected on Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Thursday has been flagged as an ALERT DAY due to the signficant impact the snow may have on the Thursday evening commute; some impacts may last into Friday morning. Amounts are still uncertain at this time. Snow moves out by early Friday morning leaving behind very frigid air. Friday looks to begin with temperatures in the single digits and low teens.

