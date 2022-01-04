Support Local Businesses
Frankfort Avenue water main project closes roadway for three months

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another street closure in the Crescent Hill neighborhood will be in effect until April as part of a major water main replacement project on Frankfort Avenue.

Starting on Jan. 3 and continuing until April, Stilz Avenue between Grinstead Drive and Frankfort Avenue will be closed as part of Louisville Water’s project to replace critical water mains near the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant.

Traffic on Stilz Avenue will be rerouted from Lexington Road to Cannons Lane, according to the water company.

The Frankfort Avenue Main Replacement Project is scheduled to be completed by September 2022.

Louisville Water said the Chenoweth Lane to Brownsboro Road detour remains in effect, and Frankfort Avenue is reduced to one eastbound lane as water mains are replaced.

Businesses along Frankfort Avenue remain open during the project.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

