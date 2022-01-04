Gov. Beshear raises $1.3 million, strongest first quarter ever for incumbent Kentucky governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since his announcement for re-election three months ago, Governor Andy Beshear posted on Monday a record $1.3 million from more than 4,000 contributions were raised for his campaign

The total was the highest amount ever raised for an incumbent Kentucky governor, according to Beshear’s Campaign Manager Eric Hyers.

“I am grateful for this support from across Kentucky and across party lines,” Beshear said in a release. “I have worked across the aisle to build a better Kentucky for every family in our commonwealth, and the support we’re seeing from folks everywhere shows that investing in health care and education, creating good-paying jobs in every community and leading with our shared Kentucky values—honesty, decency and transparency—matters to our people.”

“Gov. Beshear is leading during the greatest economic growth in our history, creating a better commonwealth for generations of Kentuckians,” Lieutenant Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “The Governor has treated every Kentucky family like his own, putting politics aside and leading with strength and courage during a difficult two years.”

In 2020, Beshear worked with other state leaders and raised more than $3.2 million for the Kentucky Democratic Party.

Since he was elected governor, Beshear has continuously set the standard and has devoted himself to the betterment of the commonwealth. During his first two years in office, Beshear announced more than 26,000 jobs for Kentuckians. He worked to remove barriers for individuals to receive health care coverage by relaunching operations like kynect, to expand quality care to more Kentuckians.

Beshear appointed a state school board that supports public education and has invested in schools, high speed internet, and clean drinking water, according to the press release.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.