Indiana University: Barricaded subject ‘contained’ at Bloomington campus hotel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University said a barricaded subject has been “contained” in a hotel room at the Bloomington campus after what police called a “dangerous situation” on Monday night.
According to tweets sent by Indiana University and the IU Police Department in Bloomington, around 9 p.m. students were alerted to a situation happening near IMU and for everyone to stay away from the area.
About an hour later, IUPD said a subject had barricaded himself within the IMU hotel and that police were talking with the individual.
The subject was “contained” inside of an IMU hotel room around 10:40 p.m., according to IUPD Bloomington.
IU said further updates would be shared on social media as needed.
