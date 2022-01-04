Indiana University: Barricaded subject ‘contained’ at Bloomington campus hotel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University said a barricaded subject has been “contained” in a hotel room at the Bloomington campus after what police called a “dangerous situation” on Monday night.

According to tweets sent by Indiana University and the IU Police Department in Bloomington, around 9 p.m. students were alerted to a situation happening near IMU and for everyone to stay away from the area.

About an hour later, IUPD said a subject had barricaded himself within the IMU hotel and that police were talking with the individual.

The subject was “contained” inside of an IMU hotel room around 10:40 p.m., according to IUPD Bloomington.

IU said further updates would be shared on social media as needed.

