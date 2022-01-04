Support Local Businesses
Indiana University reports barricaded subject at Bloomington campus

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University is warning students at the Bloomington campus of a “dangerous situation” near Indiana Memorial Union.

According to tweets sent by Indiana University and the IU Police Department in Bloomington, around 9 p.m. students were alerted to a situation happening near IMU and for everyone to stay away from the area.

About an hour later, IUPD said a subject had barricaded himself within the IMU hotel and that police were talking with the individual.

No other details were provided. The situation is ongoing at this time.

This story will be updated.

