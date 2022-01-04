IU: Barricaded subject at Bloomington campus hotel taken into custody

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University said a barricaded subject has been “contained” in a hotel room at the Bloomington campus after what police called a “dangerous situation” on Monday night.

Dispatch received a call from Indiana Memorial Union Biddle Hotel management around 8:23 p.m. on Monday about a possible disturbance in one of the hotel rooms, Indiana University spokesman Chuck Carney confirmed.

Carney said the person calling mentioned other guests had heard someone making threats from inside room 107, and officers were sent to the first floor of the IMU hotel.

The room did not have any guests registered for the night, but officers said they could hear a male voice coming from inside the room.

As an officer approached the door of the room, they could hear the voice say, “Oh, the cops are here.” He then told police he would not come out of the room and that “the cops were there to get him.”

Officials said police then backed up and secured both ends of the hallway while trying to talk the subject into coming out of the room.

The subject was later identified as Cecil L. Gilbert of Bloomington.

Members from the Critical Incident Response Team and the Crisis Negotiations Team also arrived on scene to assist in the situation.

According to officials, several attempts were made to get Gilbert to surrender. After several hours, the CIRT applied non-lethal tactics to attempt to gain voluntary compliance.

Indiana University Police tweeted the subject was “contained” inside of an IMU hotel room around 10:40 p.m.

IUPD posted around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning the situation had ended without injury.

Officials confirmed no one else was in the room with Gilbert at the time of the incident, and that he did not have any weapons when he was taken into custody.

Gilbert is currently booked at the Monroe County Detention Center.

