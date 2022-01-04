Support Local Businesses
JCPS parents, teachers prepare for possibility of NTI

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools students are scheduled to return from winter break on Tuesday morning.

The district expanded COVID-19 testing for staff, students, and families on Monday.

As of Monday, 1,328 staff members have active cases of COVID-19 and 27,473 students are in quarantine.

Some JCPS teachers tell WAVE 3 News they’re preparing virtual lesson plans and making sure students have access to Google Chrome classrooms.

The district is moving forward with in-person learning but keeping safety in mind.

“I can say that the district is absolutely monitoring the number of cases,” JCPS Manager of District Health Eva Stone said.

If the district moves back to virtual learning, the days of non-traditional instruction will be limited. Kentucky school districts are only allowed 10 NTI days for the entire school year.

JCPS currently has all of those at its disposal and will need to use them wisely in case of COVID outbreaks or snow days.

Shelby Miller’s five and six-year-old daughters squirmed and squealed with excitement to be back in the classroom, but Miller is worried they’ll be learning virtually from home very soon.

“I’m a single parent, so I would have to stay home with them and lose hours and money of course,” she said. “But if it’s for their safety, there’s nothing else I can do.”

Sherawn Washburn is worried about the current case count and thinks students should be learning from home, even though her children prefer in-person.

“My youngest was not good with doing online work and he prefers to be in class,” Washburn said. “And my daughter definitely prefers to be in class.”

At the end of the day, they know it’s all about safety.

“There’s not really much we can do though, if it does come back to that to keep everyone else safe,” Miller said. “It’s all we can do.”

