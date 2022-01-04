Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

JCPS student arrested after bringing loaded gun to high school

Deshawn Girton, 18, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property...
Deshawn Girton, 18, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property after bringing the gun to Pleasure Ridge Park High School.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun to his high school on Tuesday, police confirmed.

Deshawn Girton, 18, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property after bringing the gun to Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

According to an arrest report, police were sent to the high school around 12:45 p.m. after reports that a student had a gun on the premises.

Girton was allegedly involved in a big fight and went looking for his backpack, which staff was able to secure. Inside the bag was a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

Police said Girton admitted to bringing the loaded gun to school.

This is the second report of a gun on PRP High School’s campus this school year. Back in October, LMPD was called to assist PRP staff after a student brought a gun to the school. The student’s name and age were not released.

In that incident, JCPS said no threats were made to other students.

JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert confirmed that Girton was a student at the high school and that the school’s staff were responsible for finding the gun.

Girton has been booked in Metro Corrections and will appear in court on Wednesday morning.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Martin, Jr. is charged with sexual abuse of a child after the disappearance of a Shively...
Man charged with child sexual assault following Shively 14-year-old’s disappearance
JCPS COVID testing sites were busy Sunday, two days before students are set to return to class.
JCPS parents, teachers prepare for possibility of NTI
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
CORONER: Man shot and killed inside vehicle on New Year’s day identified
The victim told police in a statement that the suspect shot through the car door.
Person shot during possible road rage incident
Indiana University in Bloomington
IU: Barricaded subject at Bloomington campus hotel taken into custody

Latest News

21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
Reitz’s attorneys also said Reitz does not deserve either of the two murder charges he’s facing...
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
Louisville Zoo Announces “Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies” Program Partnership
Louisville Zoo partners with Future Healers focusing on teaching kids empathy
A Louisville Metro police officer shot a man who killed a highway construction worker on the...
FBI seeking information on murder, attempted carjacking of construction worker on I-264