JCPS student arrested after bringing loaded gun to high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun to his high school on Tuesday, police confirmed.

Deshawn Girton, 18, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property after bringing the gun to Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

According to an arrest report, police were sent to the high school around 12:45 p.m. after reports that a student had a gun on the premises.

Girton was allegedly involved in a big fight and went looking for his backpack, which staff was able to secure. Inside the bag was a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

Police said Girton admitted to bringing the loaded gun to school.

This is the second report of a gun on PRP High School’s campus this school year. Back in October, LMPD was called to assist PRP staff after a student brought a gun to the school. The student’s name and age were not released.

In that incident, JCPS said no threats were made to other students.

JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert confirmed that Girton was a student at the high school and that the school’s staff were responsible for finding the gun.

Girton has been booked in Metro Corrections and will appear in court on Wednesday morning.

