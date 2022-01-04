Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

KSP looking for missing Perry County family

Missing Perry County family
Missing Perry County family(Kentucky State Police)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police officials said they are looking for a missing father and daughter from the Perry County area.

Dale L. Williams, 69, and Misty D. Williams, 43, of Ary, Kentucky were last seen January 1 in the Balls Fork Community of Perry County.

Dale is reported to have gray and brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5′8″ and 145 pounds.

Misty is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5′4″ and 210 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. They also said that she is diagnosed with autism.

If you have any information about their location, you can call 606-435-6069.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Martin, Jr. is charged with sexual abuse of a child after the disappearance of a Shively...
Man charged with child sexual assault following Shively 14-year-old’s disappearance
JCPS COVID testing sites were busy Sunday, two days before students are set to return to class.
JCPS parents, teachers prepare for possibility of NTI
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
CORONER: Man shot and killed inside vehicle on New Year’s day identified
The victim told police in a statement that the suspect shot through the car door.
Person shot during possible road rage incident
Indiana University in Bloomington
IU: Barricaded subject at Bloomington campus hotel taken into custody

Latest News

Demetrius Gaston was arrested after robbing three Louisville businesses
Man charged after robbing three Louisville businesses
Both House and Senate redistricting plans have been fast-tracked for approval in Kentucky's...
Kentucky Senate president defends redistricting plans pushed forward by GOP-led legislature
21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
As the country struggles with COVID-19 rapid test shortages, the Indiana Department of Health...
Indiana limits COVID-19 rapid testing due to shortage
Reitz’s attorneys also said Reitz does not deserve either of the two murder charges he’s facing...
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court