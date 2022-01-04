Man charged after robbing three Louisville businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers have identified and arrested one man after he robbed three separate business in less than a month.

Demetrius Gaston, 31, is facing three counts of first degree robbery, according to the arrest slip.

On Dec. 5, 2021, Gaston entered the Dollar General on the 400 block of West Oak Street with a handgun where he demanded and received the business’s money.

Gaston returned to the 400 block of West Oak Street on Dec. 17, 2021 and went into the Caribbean Coin Laundry armed with a handgun. Similarly, he pointed the gun at the victim and took cash from the business.

One week later on Christmas Eve, Gaston went to the 4 Point Grocery on the 1000 block of South Third Street and pointed a handgun at an employee, who was preparing for the next shift, the arrest slip said. He again demanded and left with the store’s cash.

LMPD officers were able to identify Gaston as the suspect through a fingerprint. He also used his fiancé's EBT card during one of the robberies, the arrest slip said.

Gaston was arrested on Jan. 3, 2022 and gave detectives a full confession.

His court date has not been determined yet.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.