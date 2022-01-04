Man hospitalized after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Monday night.

Calls came in around 9:30 p.m. to the 700 block of South 36th Street, near West Broadway, on reports of a shooting, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

Officer Beth Ruoff said police arrived to the location and found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was sent to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said there are no suspects in custody. LMPD continues its investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

