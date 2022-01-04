Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Man hospitalized after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Monday night.

Calls came in around 9:30 p.m. to the 700 block of South 36th Street, near West Broadway, on reports of a shooting, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

Officer Beth Ruoff said police arrived to the location and found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was sent to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said there are no suspects in custody. LMPD continues its investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
CORONER: Man shot and killed inside vehicle on New Year’s day identified
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision
Ronald Martin, Jr. is charged with sexual abuse of a child after the disappearance of a Shively...
Man charged with child sexual assault following Shively 14-year-old’s disappearance
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
National Weather Service: 10 tornadoes confirmed from New Year’s Day storms
As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country, Kentucky hospitals are suffering from...
Doctor discuss treatment options for omicron variant

Latest News

Another street closure in the Crescent Hill neighborhood will be in effect until April as part...
Frankfort Avenue water main project closes roadway for three months
The district expanded Monday hours at Ballard High School, the Academy at Shawnee, Marion C....
JCPS expands Monday COVID-19 testing hours at five district schools
Long lines return for COVID testing with Omicron's rise
Long lines at COVID testing sites across Kentucky
Jefferson County Public School expanded the hours for COVID-19 testing at five schools across...
JCPS expands Monday COVID-19 testing hours at five district schools