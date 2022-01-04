New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting and killing two people inside a crowded Louisville restaurant just a couple of days before Christmas was in court Tuesday.

On Dec. 23, 21-year-old Karson Reitz allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross inside the the Roosters restaurant on Preston Highway.

Reitz is facing two counts of murder.

According to police, the shooting was after a fight between Reitz’s father, Jonathan, and Michael Miller inside the restaurant.

Police said Karson Reitz ran toward the fight with a gun in his waistband, eventually pulling it out. They said Bradley Cross stepped in after the fact, before getting shot.

“Based on the video evidence, [Cross] sees the altercation break out,” described LMPD Detective Kevin Carillo, “he goes as a bystander, good Samaritan, however you want to classify it it, to stop the fight.”

Corilla was on scene that night. He said Reitz admitted to shooting both men.

Reitz’s attorneys said Reitz only jumped in with a gun when he feared for his father’s safety and only pulled the trigger when he feared for his own life.

Those are details that attorney Rob Eggert said the police left out of their report.

“When he admitted the shooting, did he say Miller was [standing] over him?” Eggert asked Carillo.

“I believe so,” Carillo said.

“Did he say he believed he was saving his life, trying to save his own life?” Eggert continued.

“That is what he stated. Yes sir,” Carillo responded.

Reitz’s attorneys also said Reitz does not deserve either of the two murder charges he’s facing because he had no intent on hurting Cross and feared for his life at the hands of Miller.

“Miller was going to beat the hell out of him,” Eggert said at one point, before an objection from the prosecution. Ultimately, Reitz’s attorneys’ efforts fell short.

Judge Jennifer Bryant Wilcox says there’s enough evidence to continue the case and send it to a grand jury.

She also denied lowering Reitz’s million dollar bond.

