Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Police called to Western HS after fight involving pepper spray

Although an ambulance was seen at Western High School following a fight involving pepper spray...
Although an ambulance was seen at Western High School following a fight involving pepper spray on Dec. 4, no students were brought to the hospital, a JCPS spokesperson said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police were called to Western High School in Shively Tuesday morning after pepper spray was pulled out during a fight between students.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Renee Murphy confirmed that officers were called to the Rockford Lane campus after a fight between students involving pepper spray. Shively Police Department Sgt. Patrick Allen said officers were called in to help JCPS Security officers break up the fight.

Although an ambulance was seen on school grounds, no students were brought to the hospital, Murphy said.

The investigation is being handled by JCPS Security, but it has not been revealed if or how any students will be reprimanded.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Martin, Jr. is charged with sexual abuse of a child after the disappearance of a Shively...
Man charged with child sexual assault following Shively 14-year-old’s disappearance
JCPS COVID testing sites were busy Sunday, two days before students are set to return to class.
JCPS parents, teachers prepare for possibility of NTI
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
CORONER: Man shot and killed inside vehicle on New Year’s day identified
The victim told police in a statement that the suspect shot through the car door.
Person shot during possible road rage incident
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call

Latest News

JCPS COVID testing sites were busy Sunday, two days before students are set to return to class.
JCPS parents, teachers prepare for possibility of NTI
As of Monday, 1,328 staff members have active cases of COVID-19 and 27,473 students are in...
JCPS parents, teachers prepare for possibility of NTI
Police lights
Man hospitalized after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
Another street closure in the Crescent Hill neighborhood will be in effect until April as part...
Frankfort Avenue water main project closes roadway for three months