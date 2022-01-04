Police called to Western HS after fight involving pepper spray

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police were called to Western High School in Shively Tuesday morning after pepper spray was pulled out during a fight between students.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Renee Murphy confirmed that officers were called to the Rockford Lane campus after a fight between students involving pepper spray. Shively Police Department Sgt. Patrick Allen said officers were called in to help JCPS Security officers break up the fight.

Although an ambulance was seen on school grounds, no students were brought to the hospital, Murphy said.

The investigation is being handled by JCPS Security, but it has not been revealed if or how any students will be reprimanded.

