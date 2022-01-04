Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Suspect in stolen car leads police on chase reaching 100 MPH

Two police cars were damaged during the end of a pursuit of a stolen car that went through...
Two police cars were damaged during the end of a pursuit of a stolen car that went through Clark and Jefferson counties in Indiana.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A pursuit of a stolen vehicle involving multiple police agencies ended early Tuesday after a after the suspect struck two police cars.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Indiana State Police say a Subaru sedan that had recently been stolen in Louisville was spotted by Jeffersonville police and ISP on Loop Road in Jeffersonville. The vehicle, which was being tracked by GPS, fled when police tried to stop it.

State police say the fleeing car continued past Utica and through the River Ridge business area before heading east on State Road 62 through Charleston and New Washington at speeds reaching 100 MPH.

Indiana State Police arrested this man in connection with a Jan. 4, 2022 high speed chase in a...
Indiana State Police arrested this man in connection with a Jan. 4, 2022 high speed chase in a stolen car. He would not give police his name and has yet to be identified.(Source: Indiana State Police)

When the car left Clark County and entered Jefferson County, the driver headed south on SR 62. Officers were able to deflate the car’s tires and bring the pursuit to an end, but not before the car drove off the road and struck vehicles belonging to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and ISP.

The driver was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Jail after being checked at a hospital. ISP says the man, who has refused to give his name, is facing charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, theft, and reckless driving. Additional charges are likely in both Clark County and Jefferson County.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Martin, Jr. is charged with sexual abuse of a child after the disappearance of a Shively...
Man charged with child sexual assault following Shively 14-year-old’s disappearance
JCPS COVID testing sites were busy Sunday, two days before students are set to return to class.
JCPS parents, teachers prepare for possibility of NTI
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
CORONER: Man shot and killed inside vehicle on New Year’s day identified
The victim told police in a statement that the suspect shot through the car door.
Person shot during possible road rage incident
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call

Latest News

Temperatures to start the day are in the teens and low 20s.
FORECAST: Watching Thursday snow chance
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, January 4, 2022
Kentucky National Guard soldiers prepare for deployment
WAVE 3 News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE 3 News - Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022