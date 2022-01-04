Suspect in stolen car leads police on chase reaching 100 MPH

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A pursuit of a stolen vehicle involving multiple police agencies ended early Tuesday after a after the suspect struck two police cars.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Indiana State Police say a Subaru sedan that had recently been stolen in Louisville was spotted by Jeffersonville police and ISP on Loop Road in Jeffersonville. The vehicle, which was being tracked by GPS, fled when police tried to stop it.

State police say the fleeing car continued past Utica and through the River Ridge business area before heading east on State Road 62 through Charleston and New Washington at speeds reaching 100 MPH.

Indiana State Police arrested this man in connection with a Jan. 4, 2022 high speed chase in a stolen car. He would not give police his name and has yet to be identified. (Source: Indiana State Police)

When the car left Clark County and entered Jefferson County, the driver headed south on SR 62. Officers were able to deflate the car’s tires and bring the pursuit to an end, but not before the car drove off the road and struck vehicles belonging to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and ISP.

The driver was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Jail after being checked at a hospital. ISP says the man, who has refused to give his name, is facing charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, theft, and reckless driving. Additional charges are likely in both Clark County and Jefferson County.

