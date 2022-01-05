Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Biden, Obama, Pelosi to speak at Harry Reid’s funeral

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in Las Vegas. President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and congressional leaders will speak at Reid's funeral on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and congressional leaders will speak at Harry Reid’s funeral in Las Vegas on Saturday, a spokesperson for the late Senate Majority Leader said Wednesday.

“We are honored to have such a distinguished group paying tribute to Harry’s life and accomplishments,” Landra Reid, the late senator’s wife, said in a statement. “These are not only some of the most consequential leaders of our time – they are also some of Harry’s best friends.”

Obama is scheduled to deliver Reid’s eulogy, while Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will also speak at the 11 a.m. ceremony at the Smith Center for Performing Arts in downtown Las Vegas.

Reid died last week after a years-long battle with cancer. He retired from the U.S. Senate in 2016 after representing Nevada for five terms, including 12 years as the chamber’s top Democrat.

Elder M. Russell Ballard, a senior leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will also speak. Carole King and Brandon Flowers of the Las Vegas-based band The Killers will perform.

After services, Reid’s remains will be transported to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where he’s scheduled to be honored in a Jan. 12 ceremony.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS COVID testing sites were busy Sunday, two days before students are set to return to class.
JCPS parents, teachers prepare for possibility of NTI
Deshawn Girton, 18, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property...
JCPS student arrested after bringing loaded gun to high school
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
Demetrius Gaston was arrested after robbing three Louisville businesses
Man charged after robbing three Louisville businesses

Latest News

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
CDC’s vaccine advisers recommend Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for younger teens
WAVE Country road crews are preparing for snow.
WAVE Country road crews prepare for first snowfall of the year
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday,...
Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6
Humana office in Louisville (WAVE)
Humana delays return to downtown offices, adds booster shot requirement
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Plessy, man whose arrest led to ‘separate but equal,’ is pardoned