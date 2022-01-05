COVID rages through Louisville as residents race to get tested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors say startling numbers and shattering COVID records are evidence omicron has infiltrated Louisville Metro.

Now, people are rushing to testing sites and putting them in demand.

Metro Public Health and Wellness doctors said there’s a serious impact for higher hospitalizations and death from COVID once again if people don’t take the proper precautions.

According to Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, the positivity rate is at 27%. It equates to more than one in four tested returning with a positive test result.

Charlotte Bibb spent Tuesday afternoon waiting for her COVID test, simultaneously thinking about the heavy goodbye she endured on the first day of the New Year.

Bibb said her 51-year old sister died fighting COVID, compounded with underlying conditions.

“It was very hard, it’s still very hard,” Bibb said. “We lost her on New Year’s Day.”

Bibb was one of many people in line at a drive-thru testing site at the Portland Health Center on Tuesday. She said getting tested has become routine because it seems more people around her keep testing positive.

”It could be COVID,” Bibb said. “I hear that a lot. ‘Oh, I just got a little cold, allergies,’ and then somebody is positive.”

Because of the holiday and spike in demand, people like Bibb and Terry Logan said they’ve had to wait at least 24 hours for their test results.

Logan said he hasn’t contracted COVID thus far during the pandemic. However, Tuesday morning, he booked a test after waking up feeling under the weather.

He didn’t want to leave it up to chance and possibly infecting the rest of his family.

”Everything was beating all fast, kind of like shortness of breath, cold chills and stuff like that,” Logan said.

Conedia Compton has made routine out of getting tested. At least once every two weeks, she sits in her car waiting to get the swab in the nose.

She believes the more often she gets tested the better - it allows her to know when she contracts it to prevent the spread.

”[I try to] just talk to some of the people who don’t believe in the vaccine to come out and get tested,” Compton said. “That’ll help the people that already have the vaccine and maybe that’ll cut some of this COVID down.”

To ensure testing at sites, register online here.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.