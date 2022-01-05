FORECAST: Accumulating snow Thursday may impact travel

ALERT DAY:

THURSDAY PM/NIGHT 1/6

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND GUSTS: Gusts near 30 mph will remain possible through the day

SNOW: Flurries by noon Thursday with accumulating snowfall in the afternoon and evening

SLICK ROADS: Even with light snow totals, frigid temperatures by Friday morning will lead to hazardous driving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see more sunshine through the clouds this afternoon as temperatures hover in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will remain windy with gusts near 30 MPH.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our Thursday system as we remain breezy with gusts near 25 MPH. Lows tonight fall into the teens and low 20s.

Tomorrow is an ALERT DAY as snow moves into the region, exiting during the evening. Accumulations are expected, especially in areas along and south of I-64. The snow and cold air will lead to travel issues across the area; plan accordingly. Snow ends quickly this evening, however, slick roads can linger throughout the night. Use caution if you have to travel. Wind chills will drop to near 0° by Friday morning with actual temperatures in the single digits and low teens.

Another system moves in Saturday evening into Sunday bringing rain along with it. That rain may end as snow Sunday night. Regardless of whether snow falls, plummeting temperatures may lead to slick roads by Monday morning.

