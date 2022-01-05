Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Louisville is on the edge for Thursday’s winter storm

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALERT DAY:

  • THURSDAY PM/NIGHT 1/6

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Winter Weather Advisory
  • Winter Storm Warning (Green, Taylor & Marion Counties)
  • Bitter cold to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight in advance of Thursday’s system.

We’ll drop into the 20s overnight, with some teens not out of the question in more rural areas. The breeze will add to the chill as you wake up early Thursday.

After an uneventful morning commute, snow will begin falling around midday and last through early evening. The evening commute may be a challenge with decent snowfall rates and temperatures in the 20s.

Snow will wind down by 5 to 6 p.m. ET. Snow totals by evening will range from 1-2 inches in Louisville, less than an inch in Southern Indiana, and 2-4 inches south of a line from Shelbyville, to Shepherdsville, to Hardinsburg.

Lows will drop into the single digits and teens Friday morning. Keep an eye on wind chills Friday morning as they’ll likely drop toward 0° in many spots.

By Friday afternoon we’re still very cold with highs only in the 20s underneath a mix of sun and clouds. That snow won’t go anywhere with these temperatures.

Another system moves in Saturday evening into Sunday bringing rain along with it. That rain may end as snow Sunday night. Regardless of whether snow falls, plummeting temperatures may lead to slick roads by Monday morning.

