FORECAST: Windy today; snow tomorrow!

ALERT DAY:

THURSDAY PM/NIGHT 1/6

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND GUSTS: Speeds around 30-40 mph will remain possible through the day

SNOW: Flurries by lunch Thursday with accumulating snowfall into the afternoon

SLICK ROADS: Even with light amounts of snow, frigid temperatures will lead to hazardous driving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy day already underway. We will see the gusts ease down later this afternoon. Morning clouds will also break up a bit more into the afternoon. Temperatures should actually slide back down a few notches compared to this morning.

Colder tonight with clouds rolling back in that will be a part of the snow setup into Thursday.

Thursday is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day as snow arrives during the day, exiting by the mid evening hours. Everyone has a good chance at a light coating with locally higher amounts possible. It will be the snow and frigid air that will lead to slick roads. Snow will end fairly quickly in the evening with slick roads expected through the night. Use caution if you have to travel at all. Wind chills will drop to 0° to 5° above by sunrise.

Another system moves in Saturday Afternoon into Sunday. Rain is likely which may end as snow Sunday Night. Snow or not, another drop in temperature could lead to slick roads for Monday AM.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.