Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Forecastle Festival returns after 2-year absence

Forecastle’s 2019 lineup to be announced Monday
Louisville’s popular music, art and activism festival at Waterfront Park will be returning in 2022.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Louisville’s popular music, art and activism festival at Waterfront Park will be returning in 2022.

Forecastle Festival announced through social media on December 28, 2021, it will return on May 27 through 29.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

The full festival lineup has been released. Previously, Louisville-native Jack Harlow said during his “No Place Like Home” concert series in the city he would be one of the headliners for this year’s festival. Harlow is scheduled to perform on the opening day.

Friday

  • Jack Harlow
  • Porter Robinson
  • Clairo
  • Still Woozy
  • Earl Sweatshirt
  • Coin
  • Wale
  • San Holo
  • Maxo Kream
  • Noizu b2b Dombresky
  • Duckwrth
  • Dr. Fresch
  • Indigo De Souza
  • Maddy O’Neal
  • Charlotte Sands
  • The Homies

Saturday

  • Tame Impala
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • 6lack
  • Quinn XCII
  • Lane 8
  • Chelsea Cutler
  • 100 Gecs
  • Troyboi
  • Princess Nokia
  • Tai Verdes
  • Wax Motif
  • Paris Texas
  • Evan GIIA
  • Leon
  • Flamingosis
  • DJ Mel

Sunday

  • Tyler, the Creator
  • Rüfüs Du Sol
  • Black Pumas
  • Alison Wonderland
  • Oliver Tree
  • Jai Wolf
  • Fletcher
  • JPEGMAFIA
  • Glaive
  • Kennyhoopla
  • Joel Corry
  • Kirby
  • TSHA
  • Blossom
  • Mob Rich
  • Lucille Croft

More information can be found at the Forecastle Festival’s website.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Cindy and Ronald Burdette stand in front of a table of clothes and toys.
Family of woman allegedly murdered by her husband speaks out
Louisville Metro police at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 2900 block of Brinkly...
Woman stabbed to death in apartment complex parking lot identified
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
2 teenagers taken to hospital after double shooting in Shelby Park
Daughter of pastor sues Southern Baptist Convention, Louisville seminary after alleged abuse