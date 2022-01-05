Forecastle Festival returns after 2-year absence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Louisville’s popular music, art and activism festival at Waterfront Park will be returning in 2022.

Forecastle Festival announced through social media on December 28, 2021, it will return on May 27 through 29.

The tide has turned. #Forecastle is officially back May 27-29, 2022. ✨ Check in tomorrow for some exciting updates 👀 https://t.co/twP5ubercf pic.twitter.com/Qy6hGuRlYX — Forecastle Festival (@forecastle) December 29, 2021

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

The full festival lineup has been released. Previously, Louisville-native Jack Harlow said during his “No Place Like Home” concert series in the city he would be one of the headliners for this year’s festival. Harlow is scheduled to perform on the opening day.

Friday

Jack Harlow

Porter Robinson

Clairo

Still Woozy

Earl Sweatshirt

Coin

Wale

San Holo

Maxo Kream

Noizu b2b Dombresky

Duckwrth

Dr. Fresch

Indigo De Souza

Maddy O’Neal

Charlotte Sands

The Homies

Saturday

Tame Impala

Phoebe Bridgers

6lack

Quinn XCII

Lane 8

Chelsea Cutler

100 Gecs

Troyboi

Princess Nokia

Tai Verdes

Wax Motif

Paris Texas

Evan GIIA

Leon

Flamingosis

DJ Mel

Sunday

Tyler, the Creator

Rüfüs Du Sol

Black Pumas

Alison Wonderland

Oliver Tree

Jai Wolf

Fletcher

JPEGMAFIA

Glaive

Kennyhoopla

Joel Corry

Kirby

TSHA

Blossom

Mob Rich

Lucille Croft

More information can be found at the Forecastle Festival’s website.

