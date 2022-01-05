Forecastle Festival returns after 2-year absence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Louisville’s popular music, art and activism festival at Waterfront Park will be returning in 2022.
Forecastle Festival announced through social media on December 28, 2021, it will return on May 27 through 29.
The tide has turned. #Forecastle is officially back May 27-29, 2022. ✨ Check in tomorrow for some exciting updates 👀 https://t.co/twP5ubercf pic.twitter.com/Qy6hGuRlYX— Forecastle Festival (@forecastle) December 29, 2021
The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.
The full festival lineup has been released. Previously, Louisville-native Jack Harlow said during his “No Place Like Home” concert series in the city he would be one of the headliners for this year’s festival. Harlow is scheduled to perform on the opening day.
Friday
- Jack Harlow
- Porter Robinson
- Clairo
- Still Woozy
- Earl Sweatshirt
- Coin
- Wale
- San Holo
- Maxo Kream
- Noizu b2b Dombresky
- Duckwrth
- Dr. Fresch
- Indigo De Souza
- Maddy O’Neal
- Charlotte Sands
- The Homies
Saturday
- Tame Impala
- Phoebe Bridgers
- 6lack
- Quinn XCII
- Lane 8
- Chelsea Cutler
- 100 Gecs
- Troyboi
- Princess Nokia
- Tai Verdes
- Wax Motif
- Paris Texas
- Evan GIIA
- Leon
- Flamingosis
- DJ Mel
Sunday
- Tyler, the Creator
- Rüfüs Du Sol
- Black Pumas
- Alison Wonderland
- Oliver Tree
- Jai Wolf
- Fletcher
- JPEGMAFIA
- Glaive
- Kennyhoopla
- Joel Corry
- Kirby
- TSHA
- Blossom
- Mob Rich
- Lucille Croft
More information can be found at the Forecastle Festival’s website.
