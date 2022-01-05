Humana delays return to downtown offices, adds booster shot requirement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based health insurance provider Humana has announced it has delayed workers returning to its downtown offices for the foreseeable future.

Humana confirmed that due to the rise in cases and hospitalizations from the COVID omicron variant in the Louisville Metro, employees were notified in December that a re-entry date for Humana facilities had been postponed.

“In addition to keeping all of our employees safe, this also helps us prioritize our supplies (test kits and PPE supplies) to ensure those who are required to work outside of the home are protected,” Humana spokesman Mark Taylor said.

Many employers in downtown Louisville began bringing employees back to work early in 2021 as vaccine availability increased.

In addition, Humana has added a booster requirement to their Health and Safety Protocols.

Starting Jan. 17, Humana said all employers and contractors who work outside their homes and interact with patients and customers would need to submit proof of full vaccination, including a booster dose, or undergo weekly testing and wear a face covering at work.

