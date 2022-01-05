Support Local Businesses
Indiana health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

(WNDU)
By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s health commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected.

The state health department announced Wednesday that Dr. Kristina Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday.

Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat.

Box has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

She previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available.

The department says Box is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

