JCPS ready to transition to NTI amid COVID spread, Pollio says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said he believes there has never been a more difficult time in the pandemic’s history than right now.

In light of the recent spike in COVID cases, Pollio provided an update on JCPS operations on Wednesday. The superintendent said JCPS leaders meet every afternoon to assess virus data and determine whether to stick with in-person learning or to switch to Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI). He also said that there is no set number of COVID cases in the district that would prompt JCPS to activate NTI; rather, it is monitored on a case-by-case basis.

Though the district is ready to transition to NTI at any day, there are currently no plans to do so, with Pollio offering the reminder that the district only has 10 built-in NTI days per year due to a Kentucky law passed last year. He said while he would not advocate for lawmakers to provide schools with an unlimited number of NTI days, he would like to see an increase in the number of days built into the school year.

If JCPS decides to return to at-home learning, the decision cannot be made on a school-by-school basis. Because another state law that would have allowed them to do so expired, the entire district would have to go virtual. However, there is a bill working its way through the Kentucky Legislature that would allow districts to have 10 extra remote days, allowing JCPS to choose which schools would switch to NTI and which would stay in person.

JCPS first shifted into NTI in the spring of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued with virtual learning for more than a year until March of 2021. The district has since provided COVID testing and held COVID vaccine clinics for eligible students and their families.

