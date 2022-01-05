Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Ky. shatters daily record for COVID cases, positivity rate at all-time high

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 9,807 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 895,370 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 22.89% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 2,105 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 29 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,284.

Wednesday’s case total and positivity rate are both all-time highs.

There are currently 1,704 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 394 in the ICU and 211 on a ventilator.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS COVID testing sites were busy Sunday, two days before students are set to return to class.
JCPS parents, teachers prepare for possibility of NTI
Deshawn Girton, 18, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property...
JCPS student arrested after bringing loaded gun to high school
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
Demetrius Gaston was arrested after robbing three Louisville businesses
Man charged after robbing three Louisville businesses

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
WATCH LIVE : Gov. Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth Address
A lawsuit has been filed against Jefferson County Public Schools and former Moore HIgh School...
Mother files lawsuit against former Moore HS teacher, JCPS after fight
WAVE Country road crews are preparing for snow.
WAVE Country road crews prepare for first snowfall of the year
Humana office in Louisville (WAVE)
Humana delays return to downtown offices, adds booster shot requirement