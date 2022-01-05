Louisville mayor declares Dec. 18 ‘Jack Harlow Day’

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-native hip hop artist Jack Harlow will now have a day named in his honor after many hometown contributions.

Harlow showed off a framed letter from Mayor Greg Fischer on his Instagram, declaring Dec. 18, 2021 as “Jack Harlow Day” in Louisville.

(Story continues below post)

“For answering, once and for all, that what’s poppin’ is Louisville when it comes to talent that makes it bigger than big, but doesn’t forget the “home” in hometown or homegrown,” the mayor’s letter reads. “The rapper’s way with words and beats has earned him untold fans, chart-topping releases and an ability to give back in meaningful ways, and he does.”

Harlow recently teamed up with Kentucky Fried Chicken to support Western Kentucky communities that were affected by tornadoes on Dec. 11. His partnership with Yum! Brands led to a combined $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross in support of relief efforts.

“Growing up, I always dreamed of being that guy who would put Kentucky on the map in the music scene. But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor. I’m looking forward to all the amazing things we’re about to do together,” Harlow said in a release.

In March, Harlow donated $500,000 in winnings from a 2-on-2 basketball competition to two Kentucky Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Simmons College of Kentucky in Louisville and Kentucky State University in Frankfort.

Harlow returned to Louisville to perform in five hometown concerts throughout the city from Dec. 14 through 18. During one of the shows, Harlow suggested he is one of the headliners for the upcoming Forecastle Fest taking place May 27 through 29.

