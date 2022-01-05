Support Local Businesses
Louisville’s board of health discusses strategy amid worst week of COVID-19 to date

COVID testing has ramped up following the holidays at places like JCPS testing sites.
COVID testing has ramped up following the holidays at places like JCPS testing sites.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro continues to face rising COVID-19 numbers as the latest variant sweeps across the country. Health officials expect those numbers will only get worse in the coming weeks.

One day after the most astonishing COVID-19 update of the pandemic, over 10,000 cases reported in a week, it’s already gotten a little worse. The positivity rate is up from 27 to 28 percent in one day. That means nearly three out of 10 tests are coming back positive.

Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville’s Chief Health Strategist, said vaccination numbers have improved as people see case numbers rise, but it’s not enough.

At the Louisville Metro Board of Health meeting Wednesday, board members discussed what’s being done to protect people in group settings, like inside Jefferson County Public Schools.

“I think they’re doing the best to keep kids in school,” said Dr. Dwayne Compton, a board member and JCPS parent, “but also preparing for if they have to go NTI.”

There’s a lot confidence in schools from local health leaders, but the health department is making sure other settings have the same resources.

“Our COVID team is really focusing places like corrections, homeless shelters, factories schools day cares,” Dr. Moyer said.

Dr. Moyer also said making sure those resources are especially available to child care services can change the trajectory of the virus.

”Between testing and incentives for their staff to get vaccinated,” Dr. Moyer explained, “that is vital for health care and my staff to be able to stay open and running during this surge.”

Moyer said about 38.5% of eligible people have received a booster shot in the city. About 62 percent of people have completed their initial vaccine series.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.

