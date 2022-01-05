Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Man crashes into building after shooting in Russell neighborhood

One man is in the hospital after crashing his car into a building following a shooting.
One man is in the hospital after crashing his car into a building following a shooting.(Jeff Ringrose | WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating after a man shot in the Russell neighborhood struck a building in attempt to drive himself to the hospital on Tuesday.

Officers were responding to the 1200 block of Place Noir around 8:15 p.m. on a shot spotter run when “nearly simultaneously,” a single car accident occurred in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street, LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man had been shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive, Ruoff said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man crashed into the building trying to drive himself to the hospital after he had been shot.

Officials continue the investigation. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or to provide information at the online portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Martin, Jr. is charged with sexual abuse of a child after the disappearance of a Shively...
Man charged with child sexual assault following Shively 14-year-old’s disappearance
JCPS COVID testing sites were busy Sunday, two days before students are set to return to class.
JCPS parents, teachers prepare for possibility of NTI
21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
Deshawn Girton, 18, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property...
JCPS student arrested after bringing loaded gun to high school
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
CORONER: Man shot and killed inside vehicle on New Year’s day identified

Latest News

New video shows a large fight involving students and at least one JCPS employee at Marion C....
Moore HS teacher who fought student in cellphone video fired by JCPS
Demetrius Gaston was arrested after robbing three Louisville businesses
Man charged after robbing three Louisville businesses
Both House and Senate redistricting plans have been fast-tracked for approval in Kentucky's...
Kentucky Senate president defends redistricting plans pushed forward by GOP-led legislature
21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court