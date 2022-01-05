Man crashes into building after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating after a man shot in the Russell neighborhood struck a building in attempt to drive himself to the hospital on Tuesday.

Officers were responding to the 1200 block of Place Noir around 8:15 p.m. on a shot spotter run when “nearly simultaneously,” a single car accident occurred in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street, LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man had been shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive, Ruoff said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man crashed into the building trying to drive himself to the hospital after he had been shot.

Officials continue the investigation. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or to provide information at the online portal.

