Man dies in Taylor Blvd. shooting

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man was found shot to death inside a...
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man was found shot to death inside a car in the 2700 block of Taylor Blvd.(Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man found inside a vehicle near Churchill Downs is being investigated as the second homicide of 2022 in Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers called to the 2700 block of Taylor Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The name of the victim has not been released and LMPD says no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the LMPD online portal.

