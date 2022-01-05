Man shot in St. Denis rushed to hospital in serious condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is listed in serious condition after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed officers responded to the 2500 block of Guelat Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed an adult man was found shot at the location. He was sent to UofL Hospital in serious condition.

There are no suspects in custody. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

