Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

NASCAR rejects ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ cryptocurrency sponsorship, Brandonbilt Motorsports says

FILE - This photo shows NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) during a NASCAR Xfinity...
FILE - This photo shows NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown’s team says NASCAR has rejected Brown’s sponsorship deal with the cryptocurrency meme coin “LGBcoin.”

In this case, “LGB” stands for “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Last year, that phrase became code for a profane chant targeting President Joe Biden, originating from a viral video clip of Brown giving an interview after winning a race.

Under the sponsorship deal, the LGBcoin.io sponsorship would have been displayed on Brown’s No. 68 car.

Brown announced the deal last week, posting a video of the car on social media.

Brandonbilt Motorsports said in a statement that they followed the standard process and a NASCAR official had approved it.

The Washington Post reports NASCAR made it clear in November that no reference or imagery based on the chant would be allowed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS COVID testing sites were busy Sunday, two days before students are set to return to class.
JCPS parents, teachers prepare for possibility of NTI
Deshawn Girton, 18, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property...
JCPS student arrested after bringing loaded gun to high school
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
Demetrius Gaston was arrested after robbing three Louisville businesses
Man charged after robbing three Louisville businesses

Latest News

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
CDC’s vaccine advisers recommend Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for younger teens
WAVE Country road crews are preparing for snow.
WAVE Country road crews prepare for first snowfall of the year
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday,...
Garland vows accountability for anyone responsible for 1/6
Humana office in Louisville (WAVE)
Humana delays return to downtown offices, adds booster shot requirement
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Plessy, man whose arrest led to ‘separate but equal,’ is pardoned