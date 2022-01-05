Support Local Businesses
Prosecutors alert Maxwell judge of juror’s sex abuse claims

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury's second note during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams | Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are urging the judge who presided over the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to conduct an inquiry into a juror’s reported claims that he was a victim of sexual abuse.

The claims were published in several interviews by press outlets with the juror only identified by his first and middle name.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan Wednesday, prosecutors said the claims “merit attention by the Court.”

In the interviews, the juror said he “flew through” the prospective juror questionnaire and didn’t recall being asked if he’d been a victim of sex abuse.

Maxwell was convicted last week of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges after a four week trial.

