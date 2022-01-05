Sen. Rand Paul says less COVID testing, urges antibody testing over adolescent vaccinations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As COVID cases nationwide and in Kentucky surge, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is offering solutions for combatting the virus. His first suggestion is to limit the number of people being tested.

“So these can be people with significant medical problems, the elderly and the obese,” said Paul on who should get priority testing. “And then we shouldn’t just be doing random testing of everyone. Because as we randomly test everyone, we’re finding everyone has this. A significant percentage, people don’t know they haven’t, because they have no symptoms.”

Paul says asymptomatic cases are causing disruptions in the workforce.

“We won’t have anybody to work, there won’t be any pilots, it won’t be any flight attendants, there won’t be any crews to guide the planes in. So there are all kinds of things that are being disrupted. But it may be because we’re overreacting and testing everyone, particularly people who aren’t symptomatic,” expressed Paul’s

The Kentucky Senator’s suggestion comes as the U.S. continues to grapple with Covid testing shortages.

“Maybe we have to go back to treating this like a normal disease, that when you’re sick, you go to the doctor, but you don’t go to the doctor and get tested when you’re not sick.”

The Biden Administration is finalizing contracts for 500 million rapid Covid-19 tests that it plans to distribute for free to Americans who request them.

Meanwhile, Paul is speaking out against Covid vaccinations for children and teens. Paul says young males have a higher incidence rate of myocarditis with the vaccine. The FDA has recently approved the booster for 12 to 15-year-olds.

“So. 90 percent of the young men that are getting myocarditis from the vaccine are getting it with their second dose. Now they’re quickly giving them a third dose.”

According to a statement from the FDA, data from Israel showed there were no new cases of myocarditis or pericarditis reported among adolescents who received a booster. Officials said there were “no new safety concerns” in expanding boosters to adolescents.

Paul suggests that kids should get tested for antibodies before they are vaccinated.

“I think it’s malpractice. If you got a 15-year-old kid, I go to the doctor and say, Can we do a test to find out if my child has already had COVID? About half the kids in Bowling Green have already had COVID. So wouldn’t you want to know that before you vaccinate them? Why would we vaccinate kids who have already had COVID?”

Governor Beshear reported 9,807 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 895,370 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 22.89% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 2,105 are in kids 18 or younger.

