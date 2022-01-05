Support Local Businesses
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Windy but dry today.

Colder air flows in tonight setting the stage for any snow that falls Thursday...to stick with no problem.

While we could see a few flurries in the morning, the main “show” looks to be around lunch into the sunset timeframe. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s as the snow picks up as well. This combination will lead to a high-impact event in terms of slick roads that will keep salt crews busy.

The speed of this system is still in question and that part will lead to more adjustments on the snowfall totals forecast. Overall, it looks light north of the Ohio River, and heavier across Central & Eastern KY. If you live around Louisville to say Bardstown...that is the zone to watch that could see some more adjustments based on the data trends this early morning. We will know much more on this by the afternoon with advisories likely coming out later as well for this Thursday snow.

SNOW BOARD

Thursday PM: Snow, slick roads.

Sunday Night; Rain may end as snow; risk for a freezing up of the roads by Monday AM.

Busy few days ahead. Stay close to the forecast for updates!

BOTS!

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

