Woman convicted in deadly New Albany house fire scheduled to be released early

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman convicted for her role in a deadly house fire back in 2014 is now set to be released early.

Tuesday marks eight years since three young kids were killed in the New Albany fire.

Four teenagers were convicted after firing a flare gun into the family’s Ealy Street home during the early morning hours of Jan. 4, setting the home ablaze.

Two-year-old Trinity Hughes, her four-year-old brother Tyrese and six-year-old sister Tai’zah were killed in the fire. Five-year old Taty’ana Hughes survived but suffered from serious burns.

Taty’ana said she can still remember the fire, but she chooses to think about her siblings instead. She said her scars and memories will never fade.

Their grandmother, Marie Hughes, remembered the children as God-loving, happy kids.

Hughes was in tears on the anniversary. She said there were many emotions this year, including anger.

An email had been sent to Hughes in December notifying her that one of the people responsible for their deaths is being released from prison early.

Shelby Makowsky, Cody Cashion, Kylie Jenks, and a 17-year-old girl were all charged for their roles in the fire.

Kylie Jenks was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit arson but is scheduled to be released around Jan. 16, just days after the eighth anniversary.

“The prosecutor’s office called me back and said that it was the Department of Corrections, because she completed some programs and some classes and good behavior. So the DOC cut her time,” Hughes explained.

She said classes aren’t the same as justice.

“So they cut your sentence when you tore my family apart?” Hughes said. “No justice. Like my grandbabies’ lives didn’t matter at all.”

Hughes said she’s talking to lawyers, looking at her legal options, and doing everything she can to protect her family, but this news makes the healing process even harder.

“And now she gets to come home and live a normal life, when my grandbaby’s life will never be normal again,” Hughes said tearfully. “She doesn’t even want to expose her body because of her scars. My daughter is just a shell of herself. And we have to go to a cemetery to see my grandbabies. But (Jenks) gets to come home and live a life like she didn’t take three lives.”

Makowsky and Cashion remain behind bars.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

