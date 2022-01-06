Support Local Businesses
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Snow ends, bitter cold moves in

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAY:

  • Thursday (1/6/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Snow ending later afternoon / early evening
  • Single digits overnight
  • Weekend rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow wraps up in WAVE Country by 7 p.m. ET, leaving us with single digits tonight and wind chills at or below zero. Roads will be slick overnight.

Grand totals of 2″-4″ of snow in Louisville, 4″-6″ in Central Kentucky, and 6″-10″ in Southern Kentucky are likely.

Friday is a cold, raw day with highs only in the 20s. A few clouds will be around during the day, but despite the sunshine roads will take some time to improve thanks to the bitterly cold temperatures.

It’s very cold again Friday night with lows in the teens and single digits, resulting in single-digit wind chills for many. Continue to keep your pets warm and those water faucets dripping during the overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday is a vast improvement as warmer air quickly overrides the area, resulting in highs nudging back into the 40s. This will greatly accelerate snow melt, but some rain showers will fall on that melting snow by Saturday evening.

