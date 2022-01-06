ALERT DAY FORECAST: Snow takes over WAVE Country

ALERT DAY:

TODAY (1/6/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER STORM WARNING: South of the Louisville Metro: until 10 p.m. ET

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Counties along the Ohio River (including Louisville): until 10 p.m. ET

BITTERLY COLD AIR: Wind chills drop below zero at times tonight into early Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow will continue to fall through midday and into the afternoon. Slick and snow-covered roads are likely as temperatures remain in the 20s for most; visibility will also be low at times. The highest accumulations are expected across Kentucky.

Snow rolls east of the region this evening. The Louisville Metro area could see 1″ to 4″ of snow, with the highest totals in the southern parts of the county. Expect lows in the single digits tonight with the wind chill below zero at times.

It will be downright frigid on Friday. Temperatures struggle into the low to mid-20s by the afternoon despite some sunshine. The snow will remain on the ground as the cold air sticks around.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies Friday night. It will be another cold one with temperatures in the teens.

Another system moves in Saturday evening into Sunday bringing rain along with it. That rain may end as snow Sunday night. Regardless of whether snow falls, plummeting temperatures may lead to slick roads by Monday morning.

