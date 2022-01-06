“Americans attacked Americans”: Kentucky lawmakers reflect one year after the Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As a House Select Committee investigates the cause of the deadly insurrection that damaged the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, lawmakers in Kentucky remember the riot that kept them locked inside their offices and inside the chambers.

“We got a message on our phones that said external threat to the Capitol, stay in your office. get away from your windows, and lock your doors,” said Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) who had told his staff to stay home that day out of caution.

For Rep. Yarmuth, the insurrection was the second scare that day.

“I was alone in the office. We were evacuated earlier in the day because of the bomb discovery, the pipe bombs discovered across the street from our office building,” he said.

Yarmuth said the day brought him sadness, paired with an intense feeling that this should never happen again.

“I still haven’t been able to process the fact that Americans attacked Americans at our nation’s Capitol,” Rep. Yarmuth said.

He added, “I had friends who were in the chamber who had to hide down behind the seats and put their hazmat masks on and were texting from the chamber and I’ve talked to many of them since and some are still suffering from PTSD from that day being inside the chamber.”

When asked if fmr. President Donald Trump should be allowed to run for reelection again, Rep. Yarmuth said, “No, absolutely not.”

He added “I think he violated his oath of office in so many ways over his four years.”

Rep. Yarmuth said he believes lawmakers are making a great deal of progress in taking steps to find answers into what led to the insurrection.

“In the last few days we’ve gotten a lot more information about people we know were actually involved in planning disruptions, that there were meetings held, you know. We haven’t followed the money yet to its ultimate source, whether there was financing done,” He said.

He said he also believed some members of Congress were also complicit in ‘stoking’ the anger that manifested that day.

“If there’s an American out there who doesn’t think that Jan. 6 was a big deal then they really don’t care much about preserving our democracy and that’s something i think we need to be very concerned about right now,” Yarmuth said.

When asked for an interview, the office of Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell directed us to a December press conference where he was asked about the ongoing House Select Committee investigation.

At that time he said, “Well I’m like you. I’ve read the reports everyday and it will be interesting to see what they conclude.”

There is no timeline for when the House Committee report from the committee will be complete.

On Jan. 6, 2022, Sen. McConnell released this statement:

“January 6th, 2021 was a dark day for Congress and our country. The United States Capitol, the seat of the first branch of our federal government, was stormed by criminals who brutalized police officers and used force to try to stop Congress from doing its job. This disgraceful scene was antithetical to the rule of law. One year later, I am as grateful as ever for the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police who served our institution bravely that day and every day since. I continue to support justice for those who broke the law. As I said yesterday, it has been stunning to see some Washington Democrats try to exploit this anniversary to advance partisan policy goals that long predated this event. It is especially jaw-dropping to hear some Senate Democrats invoke the mob’s attempt to disrupt our country’s norms, rules, and institutions as a justification to discard our norms, rules, and institutions themselves. A year ago today, the Senate did not bend or break. We stuck together, stood strong, gaveled back in, and did our job. Senators should not be trying to exploit this anniversary to damage the Senate in a different way from within.”

