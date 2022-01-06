Beshear declares state of emergency following heavy snowfall in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A state of emergency for Kentucky has been declared after heavy snowfall impacted the commonwealth on Thursday.

The office of Gov. Andy Beshear declared the emergency after severe weather affected travel on major roadways and caused power outages and damage to infrastructure and private property.

“We are urging Kentuckians to stay off the roads if possible,” Beshear said in a release. “The weather we are continuing to see across Kentucky is dangerous.”

Winter weather advisories have been issued across the commonwealth, with the highest amounts of snowfall expected in south central and eastern Kentucky, around the Bowling Green and Richmond-area. Around four to eight inches of snow is expected for those areas.

Beshear activated the Kentucky National Guard at interstate closures, with the Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet working along the interstates.

Search and rescue teams have been activated for safety checks on stranded motorists, as well as the Red Cross monitoring needs for warming centers.

Kentuckians are asked to visit the KYTC website for up-to-date information on dangerous road conditions along the commonwealth.

