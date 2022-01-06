Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Cards hold on for 75-72 win over Pitt

UofL guard El Ellis
UofL guard El Ellis(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite two technicals in the final minute, UofL held on for a 75-72 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

El Ellis led the Cards with 18 points off the bench.

UofL led 35-32 at the half, but Pitt, with leading scorer John Hugley scoring all 11 of his points in the second half. A Hugley jump hook with 8:33 left gave Pitt a 56-51 lead.

Ellis got the Cards back in it. His three-pointer put UofL back in front at 58-57 with 6:53 remaining.

Then it was Ellis again, this time a pull jumper to break a tie at 63.

It looked like the game was decided when Noah Locke drained a triple with :47 seconds left to increase the Cards cushion to 72-65.

However, technicals on Malik Williams and Chris Mack gave the Panthers four free throws and a boost to get back in it.

Jarrod West hit two free throws with 14.9 seconds left to increase a three-point lead to five at 74-69.

Then, after Jamarius Burton three-pointer with 7.8 seconds left got the Panthers within 74-72, West went 1-for-2 from the line with 5.2 seconds left to make it 75-72.

Burton got a look at the buzzer for the tie, but it bounced off.

“You know, that’s my fault at the very end,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “Have to be way better than that. I told my team that, but frustrated. But, you know, we’ll move on and glad I didn’t cost my team.”

Sydney Curry had 8 points and 8 rebounds off the UofL bench. He played 18 minutes with Williams battling foul trouble. Locke finished with 13 points.

Burton led the Panthers with a game-high 21.

The Cards improve to 10-4, 4-0 in the ACC. Pitt falls to 5-9, 0-3 in the league.

UofL visits Florida State 7-5, 1-2 on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS COVID testing sites were busy Sunday, two days before students are set to return to class.
JCPS parents, teachers prepare for possibility of NTI
Deshawn Girton, 18, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property...
JCPS student arrested after bringing loaded gun to high school
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
Accumulating snow Thursday afternoon and evening can lead to hazardous travel conditions.
FORECAST: Snow storms moves in on Thursday

Latest News

Zakiyah Johnson is gaining more attention in freshman year.
Sacred Heart Freshman is Turning Heads for the Defending Champs
LSU forward Tari Eason (13) shoots over Kentucky forwards Daimion Collins (4) and Lance Ware...
Frantic finish results in 65-60 win for #21 LSU over #16 UK
Bellarmine wins GLVC Tournament opener 79-62 over Drury
Bellarmine’s ASUN opener at Jacksonville State has been postponed
Emily Engstler's layup gives Cards a three point win.
Cards are #3, IU is #6 and UK #21 in AP Women’s Top 25