Cards hold on for 75-72 win over Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite two technicals in the final minute, UofL held on for a 75-72 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

El Ellis led the Cards with 18 points off the bench.

UofL led 35-32 at the half, but Pitt, with leading scorer John Hugley scoring all 11 of his points in the second half. A Hugley jump hook with 8:33 left gave Pitt a 56-51 lead.

Ellis got the Cards back in it. His three-pointer put UofL back in front at 58-57 with 6:53 remaining.

Then it was Ellis again, this time a pull jumper to break a tie at 63.

It looked like the game was decided when Noah Locke drained a triple with :47 seconds left to increase the Cards cushion to 72-65.

However, technicals on Malik Williams and Chris Mack gave the Panthers four free throws and a boost to get back in it.

Jarrod West hit two free throws with 14.9 seconds left to increase a three-point lead to five at 74-69.

Then, after Jamarius Burton three-pointer with 7.8 seconds left got the Panthers within 74-72, West went 1-for-2 from the line with 5.2 seconds left to make it 75-72.

Burton got a look at the buzzer for the tie, but it bounced off.

“You know, that’s my fault at the very end,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “Have to be way better than that. I told my team that, but frustrated. But, you know, we’ll move on and glad I didn’t cost my team.”

Sydney Curry had 8 points and 8 rebounds off the UofL bench. He played 18 minutes with Williams battling foul trouble. Locke finished with 13 points.

Burton led the Panthers with a game-high 21.

The Cards improve to 10-4, 4-0 in the ACC. Pitt falls to 5-9, 0-3 in the league.

UofL visits Florida State 7-5, 1-2 on Saturday at 8 p.m.

