Community begins preparations as winter weather approaches WAVE Country

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team forecasts snow to hit WAVE Country, from a light dusting in Southern Indiana, all the way up to six inches in some southern counties.

People have started to prepare while others are waiting for nature to run its course.

”I should’ve been shopping for the snow, shouldn’t I?” Nelson County resident Nick Boone said. “But, I didn’t. No, I didn’t.”

He said now that his retirement is in full swing, he’s planning to enjoy the snow this time around.

”We’re due for it I guess we haven’t had it in awhile,” Boone said. “I’ll probably sit inside drink coffee and watch it snow!”

While some may be staying home when the snow falls, the snow plows will be out.

According to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson, the state’s 172 trucks will be treating over 3,000 single-lane miles of roads with 42,000 tons of salt.

By Wednesday evening, KYTC said roads have been treated with brine.

Some people, like Hardin County resident Drew Millay, said she’s being proactive about snow preparedness.

That’s why, several bucks and three bags later, Millay loaded up the car to bring to her mom’s beauty school.

”We don’t know how much snow we’re going to get here, but they never know until the day of if they’re going to have school or not,” Millay said.

Contrary to what people many people said, Millay is still looking forward to the first snowfall.

”Its gets me excited for it, I don’t have anywhere to go!” Millay said.

A KYTC spokesperson says there’s over 120,000 gallons of calcium chloride set to be sprayed if needed, which is supposed to help treat the roads when temperatures get below freezing.

