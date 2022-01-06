Deadline to apply for tornado disaster assistance is Feb. 11

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The deadline to apply for disaster assistance for those impacted by the storms in Kentucky is Feb. 11, 2022.

FEMA officials have said that they have already approved $8.48 million in relief funds to survivors of the storms.

They recommend that most people apply for assistance in person.

That process has started to change.

12 of FEMA’s 17 disaster recovery centers in the area will now operate on a rotating schedule.

The remaining five will be fixed locations, but Public Information Officer Roberto Baltodano told 14 News that they hope the rotation will allow them to reach people who are more isolated.

“People with disabilities, individuals who were affected and may not have the means to get to a location, we’re bringing those locations closer to them,” he explained.

He also said that working through the process with a representative at their site is best because it allows for a more detailed consultation.

“We’re going to make sure that we walk them through that process, ask them questions to make sure they’re understanding it, and most importantly, guide them as to where to go next,” Baltodano said.

FEMA representatives have also been telling people what to do if certain applications are rejected.

The Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Centers will be closed Thursday, Jan. 6, because of severe weather, but will reopen when it’s safe.

Below is a full list of Disaster Recovery Center locations:

CALDWELL COUNTY DRC#3, Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445 Reopening Jan. 12; closing Jan. 18

FULTON COUNTY DRC#5, Old Gibson Electric Membership Corp., 1702 Moscow Ave., Hickman, KY 42050 Reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22

MARSHALL COUNTY DRC#6, Joe Creason Community Center, 1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025 Reopening Jan. 12; closing Jan. 18

CHRISTIAN COUNTY DRC#8, Maddux Funeral Home, 338 E. Nashville St., Pembroke, KY 42266 Closing Jan. 5; reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22

HICKMAN COUNTY DRC#9, County Cooperative Ext. Services, 329 James H. Phillips Drive, Clinton, KY 42031 Closing Jan. 5; reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22

HART COUNTY DRC#10, Fairgrounds Building (without a fence), 2184 S. Dixie Hwy., Munfordville, KY 42765 Closing Jan. 5; reopening Jan. 16; closing Jan. 22

LOGAN COUNTY DRC#11, Logan County Extension Services, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville, KY 42276 Opening Jan. 4; closing Jan. 9; reopening Jan. 21; closing Jan. 27

TAYLOR COUNTY DRC#12, Old Firehouse, 1563 Greensburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718 Opening Jan. 8; closing Jan. 13; reopening Jan. 25; closing Jan. 31

BARREN COUNTY DRC#13, Cave City Police Department, 103 Duke St., Cave City, KY 42127 Opening Jan. 4; closing Jan. 9; reopening Jan. 21; closing Jan. 27

OHIO COUNTY DRC#14, Community Center/Justice Department, 130 E. Washington, Hartford, KY 42347 Opening Jan. 4; closing Jan. 9; reopening Jan. 21; closing Jan. 27

MARION COUNTY DRC#15, 223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033 Opening Jan. 8; closing Jan. 13; reopening Jan. 25; closing Jan..31

LYON COUNTY DRC#16, Old Convention Center, 3311 Lee. S. Jones Park Road, Eddyville, KY 42038 Opening Jan. 8; closing Jan. 13; reopening Jan. 25; closing Jan. 31

FIXED LOCATIONS:

WARREN COUNTY DRC#2 Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

MUHLENBERG COUNTY DRC#4 Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372

GRAVES COUNTY DRC#7 Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066

HOPKINS COUNTY DRC #17 Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

HOPKINS COUNTY DRC #18 Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410

