FORECAST: Bitter cold air

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Slick conditions persist into Friday
  • Single digits overnight, wind chills below zero
  • Weekend rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The snow has ended in Metro Louisville. Total accumulations ranged between 1 to 3 inches.

With lows falling into the single digits overnight, issues on area roads will likely linger into Friday. Wind chill values fall below zero at times. Be careful!

Bitter cold temperatures continue into the afternoon on Friday with highs in the 20s. Look for some sunshine which, while slow, will help begin the melting process.

It’s very cold again Friday night with lows in the teens and single digits, resulting in single-digit wind chills for many.

Continue to keep your pets warm and those water faucets dripping during the overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday is a vast improvement as warmer air quickly overrides the area, resulting in highs nudging back into the 40s. This will greatly accelerate snow melt, but some rain showers will fall on that melting snow by Saturday evening.

