Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison, other LMPD members called to testify in upcoming trial

Brett Hankison, Louisville detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new motion filed in Jefferson Circuit Court lists the witnesses called to testify in former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison’s trial for charges in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor.

Hankison was the only officer charged in connection with the botched Louisville Metro Police raid in March 2020, but not directly for Taylor’s death. Instead, Hankison was charged with wanton endangerment after several rounds he fired ended up going into a neighboring apartment.

The motion filed on Monday states Hankison will be called as first witness in his trial, which is scheduled for February.

Other witnesses that will be called to the stand include former LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly and former officer Myles Cosgrove.

Mattingly was the officer shot by Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, the night of the raid. Walker said he believed someone was trying to break into his home and fired.

The officers returned fire, and Cosgrove was the officer who fired the fatal shot that killed Taylor.

Cosgrove was fired from LMPD for failing to identify a target and use of excessive force. Mattingly has since retired from the department.

The list of 12 names are all current or former members of LMPD, the motion confirms.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

