Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Fourth resident of Fla. retirement haven charged with voter fraud

Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 'casting more than one...
Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 'casting more than one ballot at any election.'(Source: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — A fourth resident of a massive Florida retirement community has been arrested on a charge of voter fraud.

Charles Barnes was arrested Tuesday on fraud charges for allegedly casting more than one ballot.

The arrest affidavit doesn’t detail the basis for the charge.

Barnes entered a not guilty plea on Thursday. His attorney, Victor Mead, didn’t immediately return an email inquiry.

Barnes’ arrest was the fourth for voter fraud in the past two months of residents of The Villages retirement community in a county that is a Republican stronghold in Florida.

Of the three other residents, two were registered Republicans and the third had no party affiliation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day WAVE
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Snow takes over WAVE Country
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio providing an update on the district's plans during the...
JCPS ready to transition to NTI amid COVID spread, Pollio says
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man was found shot to death inside a...
Man dies in Taylor Blvd. shooting

Latest News

FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for portraits during the 71st edition of the Venice...
Oscar-nominated director Peter Bogdanovich dies at 82
Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, is facing multiple charges in connection with thefts from LMPD...
Suspect arrested in thefts targeting LMPD vehicles
This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery,...
Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery charged with fraud
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
This 2020 photo provided by the British Antarctic Survey shows the Thwaites glacier in...
Scientists explore Thwaites, Antarctica’s ‘doomsday’ glacier