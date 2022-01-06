Support Local Businesses
JCPS closed Friday for snow day

By Charles Gazaway and Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 7 as a traditional snow day.

Friday will not be used as a Non Traditional Instruction (NTI) day. All afternoon and evening extracurricular activities have been canceled, JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert confirmed.

JCPS employees and staff will not report to work unless contacted by their supervisor.

With snow moving into WAVE Country on Thursday, JCPS announced students would be dismissing early.

Middle and High School students were dismissed at 11 a.m. Elementary and Early Childhood students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

For a complete list of closings and delays, click here.

