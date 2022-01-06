Support Local Businesses
JCPS to dismiss early

JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With snow moving into WAVE Country, the Jefferson County Public Schools have announced they will be dismissing students early.

Middle and High School students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Elementary and Early Childhood students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

JCPS says afternoon buses will run for elementary, middle and high school students.

All after school extracurricular activities have been canceled.

For a complete list of closings and delays, click here.

