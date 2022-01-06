Kentucky Humane Society assists rescue of more than 100 huskies in Spencer County

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 100 dogs have been rescued from Spencer County after living on a single property in unsanitary conditions.

The Kentucky Humane Society assisted the Spencer County Animal Care and Control in early January with the rescue of Huskies and other large breed dogs from a single property.

Relatives of the dogs’ owner voluntarily surrendered the dogs to the SCACC after the owner recently died, according to a release.

With the Spencer County shelter not big enough to take in the large number of animals or move them to safety, KHS and other shelters from around the region traveled to Spencer County to rescue the dogs.

The dogs have been provided medical assessments and care while transport is arranged for shelters that have room.

“We are thankful that we were able to rescue these dogs and bring them to safety,” Lori Kane Redmon, President & CEO of KHS said in a release. “It was an enormous task that was only possible because of the incredible collaboration with our shelter partners and we are grateful for their support.”

KHS was assisted by the BISSELL Pet Foundation, the Lexington Humane Society in Kentucky, the Columbus Humane in Ohio and husky rescue Adopt a Husky, Inc.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.