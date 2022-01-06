LMPD unveils new initiative to engage with city’s youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is launching a new program aimed at giving children some extracurricular activities to be part of alongside officers from the department. It’s not a cure-all, but this initiative is could be part of the solution when it comes to curbing youth violence.

“It gives [the youth] a purpose. It gives them hope,” said LMPD Chief Erika Shields, “and I think that when you’re looking at young folks associated with violence, it’s because they have no hope.”

Maybe you’ve heard the story: an angry 12-year-old Cassius Clay gets his red bike stolen. Distraught, he tells a police officer he wants to beat somebody up. The officer instead offered to train him in boxing.

The Police Activities League announced Thursday aims to give every child in Louisville their own red bike moment. They may not become world class boxers like Muhammad Ali, but as James Dixon of TKO Boxing said, “They can be world class citizens.”

With the Police Activities League, or PAL, LMPD officers will volunteer and take part in the activities too. They can participate in boxing, soccer and basketball.

“It’s a passion of mine to see them go from one level to the next,” said Jason Scrubb of the Delta Foundation, a non-profit that helps kids through athletics.

Kids can also take up cooking.

“We want to be kind of a beacon of growth and hope and light,” said Chef Space president Tom Murro.

The Police Activities League list of national alumni include people like Alisha Keys, Colin Powell, George Foreman. Shields said this is the kind of program the city must do.

“This is where our energy needs to be,” she said. “That’s not to absolve LMPD from its history. It’s just to say we’re aware of the history. We’re responsible for it, but we have an obligation to improve and do better.”

The first program that will be taken up is basketball this February.

