Louisville Metro to open drive-thru mass testing site at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer made a big announcement Thursday morning about an easier way for the public to get COVID tests.

Louisville Metro is teaming up with Churchill Downs and Bluewater Diagnostics to help anyone who needs testing by opening a drive-thru mass testing site at the track starting Monday, January 10. It will take place in the Orange Lot from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The testing site aims to help avoid overcrowding at our local hospitals by keeping the virus under control. They said right now, it’s not. The Omicron variant of the virus is spreading so fast that health officials reported Thursday’s positivity rate for Metro Louisville unprecedented at 28.8 % with more than 4,100 new cases Wednesday alone.

Fischer said Bluewater’s Churchill Downs mass testing site will try to mirror the success of LouVax. That site, which was held at Broadbent Arena earlier in the pandemic, helped so many people get vaccinated. Now, they want folks to be able to get hassle-free COVID testing the same way.

“We have six dedicated lanes,” said Dina English of Bluewater Diagnostics about the testing site. “We have one that is dedicated to the employees and staff of Metro Louisville, we have one that is dedicated to rapid testing and all four other lanes are dedicated to public testing.”

Tests are free, but you must pre-register. You can do that by clicking here.

All you need to bring is a government ID like a driver’s license or passport. You can bring an insurance card, if you don’t have one you just need your Social Security number.

English said they can do as many as 3,000 tests a day, if needed. Results should come within 48 to 72 hours.

