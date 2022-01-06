Support Local Businesses
Louisville Parks and Recreation announces designated sledding hills

The six designated sledding hills will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on days where snow accumulation totals two to three inches.
The six designated sledding hills will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on days where snow accumulation totals two to three inches.(WCAX)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families looking to take part in sledding fun in the winter snow will have plenty of local parks to choose from, according to Louisville Parks and Recreation.

The six designated sledding hills will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on days where snow accumulation totals two to three inches.

Louisville Parks said hills will remain open as long as the hills remain adequately covered in snow.

The list of sledding hills can be seen below:

Louisville Parks and Recreation also provided rules for visitors of the sledding hills.

  • Sledding is permitted on designated sledding hills when the “Sledding Hill Open” sign is displayed.
  • Sledding hills will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. - as long as there is adequate snow to protect slopes; all sledding hills will close at 11 p.m.
  • Park vehicles only in regular parking areas to protect your car from damage.
  • No vehicles are permitted off the pavement in any park.
  • No alcoholic beverages are permitted at any time.
  • Those who use the designated sledding hills are doing so at their own risk. Bonfires will not be permitted at Metro Parks’ sites, and sledders are urged to carry a cell phone in the event of an emergency.
  • Please pick up your trash or use the designated trash bins for waste removal - or take trash with you as you leave.

Sledders are asked to follow proper social distancing protocols and keep six feet of distance between other visitors on the sledding hills.

